The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Review: Falters but Satisfies

Set perhaps about 60 years before Everdeen’s victory and the eventual uprising by the districts, we meet a young Snow and his cousin Tigris braving the snowy expanse of the Capitol that lays in ruin due to the earlier uprising oft-mentioned in the Hunger Games books. As a young child who loses his wealth and fortune, Snow grows up feeling like a victim (and in some ways he, too, is a victim of those in power).

His way to help his family is to win a scholarship that will help him step forward in his quest to become President.