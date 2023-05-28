Golden Jubilee: A Remarkable Spoof of Super-Hit Hindi Films From '50s & '60s

I remember seeing Aradhana in Lucknow with my classmates, after a taxing board exam, and falling totally in love with both the Rajesh Khannas in the film. Suspending all disbelief, we sat mesmerised as snow-capped mountains echoed with 'Kora kaagaz tha yeh man mera'--the song that Khanna sang to woo a coy Sharmila Tagore. It was pure romance! Harishankar Parsai’s story, Ek Film Katha, lampooning escapist Hindi films, had not yet been penned, and we watched Aradhana with undiluted joy. As did countless movie buffs across the country.

Decades later, I find myself in Prithvi Theatre, Mumbai, watching a stage adaption of Parsai’s satire. Time plays a role in my mixed feelings towards Golden Jubilee, conceived, written and directed by Saurabh Nayyar.