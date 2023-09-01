‘Friday Night Plan’ Review: A Refreshing, Slice-Of-Life Sibling Tale

Sid Menon (Babil Khan) is shoved into the limelight by a goal he makes by mistake in a high-stakes (for them) football match in his final year. This is the perfect setting for his younger brother Aditya Menon or Adi (Amrith Jayan) to fulfill his biggest goal – to be one of the ‘cool’ kids.

He stares at the football team (and the school’s resident head jock) with an almost fan-like reverence and yet, as the film unravels, we see a kid who has always idolised his older brother the most. Unlike the jock, he looks at his brother with a tinge of nostalgia, for a childhood he imagined with his brother that he can’t act out.