'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love' Review: Light, Fun But Middling Show

I suppose urban India can then go take a hike. For those who will hear this, ignore it. It carries no merit and is an age old problem for Indian audiences who seem to want to ignore how diverse this country really is. A rich character on Indian TV - how dare they! Moving on then, all this nonsense aside, the problem is that for a fun premise such as this one, there just isn’t enough material for the show to be engaging. While it keeps a smile on your face for the most part and the direction, dialogues, set design and more are well done and beautifully crafted, the show doesn’t have enough material to remain interesting or engaging throughout its fairly long run.

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love also starts to feel very easy, problems are set up and resolved very easily. There is no depth to the issues, even for a slice of life easy breezy show, the issues and conflicts are far too easily introduced and resolved.