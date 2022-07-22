Dr Arora Review: Show on Sexologist Has Promise But Suffers From Choppy Plot

"You know what the problem of Indian husbands is after marriage?", a woman questions in SonyLiv's new web show Dr Arora: Gupt Rog Visheshagya. She herself answers, "They become brotherly soon after".

The protagonist of this web series, Dr Arora (Kumud Mishra), is a sex doctor who helps his patients overcome a string of bedroom problems. Arora's unflinching empathy while listening to his patients open up about erectile dysfunction, nightfall and nightly disasters wins them over. We also get a backstory involving Arora's ex-wife Vaishali (Vidya Malavade) that prompted him to take up this profession.