‘Devara’ Review: Jr NTR’s Larger-Than-Life Presence Meets a Worthy Adversary

Devara is part of a group of men who use their understanding of the ocean and the bravery they’ve inherited to act as sea pirates working for an arms dealer. To truly drive this point home, an action sequence is mounted upon a vessel carrying an illegal arms shipment. As Devera and his accomplices attempt to remove the cargo off the ship, the Coast Guard shows up to search it. This is where cracks start to appear in the film.

While it can be tempting to try and awe your audience with expertly choreographed action sequences and manufacture moments that have them on the edge of their seats, a scene that aims to highlight the gravity of the situation they are in needs attention to detail. As the air thickens with tension, every single whiff or air and every single gust must be accounted for.

Here, everything seems too convenient and too manufactured. It’s difficult to feel the tension when every scene almost sets up the next twist.