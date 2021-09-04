Camila Cabello’s 'Cinderella' Misses the Point as a Modern Feminist Retelling

Kay Cannon’s Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello, is the latest addition to the long roster of adaptations of the classic fairytale. However, it is a long way from meeting any of the claims associated with it of being a modern and feminist reimagining of the tale.

The musical drama tries to make this Cinderella story about the women and their conflicts and then gives them simplistic resolutions in the blink of an eye. Like most other modern takes on classic tales, this one too, takes more than necessary tropes and archetypes and subverts them. Sure, Cinderella sings, talks to animals, and ultimately falls in love with the Prince. But she also wants to become a successful dressmaker and travel the world. Her motivations are not dreamy but entrepreneurial.