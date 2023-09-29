‘Choona’ Review: A Magnificent Cast Lifts a Show That’s Unaware of Its Own Merit

Choona has an underlying whimsy to it that sometimes distracts from the heavy exposition. I wondered if the introduction of one character after another would become tiresome but surprisingly, it does not. Every backstory plays out like a separate set piece and each is mounted well in the grand scheme of things – Choona is a show whose setting is infinitely more inviting than its climax.

Regrettably, the narration (by Arshad Warsi) is so frequent that it feels like the makers don’t expect the audience to understand anything if it isn’t presented to them bit by bit. For instance, the narrator informs you that a woman sitting in a hospital is there to get tested.