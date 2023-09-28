'Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley' Review: Often Hums; Seldom Sings

There’s also the inclusion of the breaking of the fourth wall à la Fleabag. For an investigative thriller, this experiment could work well considering the audience is often busy wondering what the brilliant mind on screen is thinking. It adds a layer of whimsy.

Charlie Chopra’s issue is that it focuses more on this whimsy than the art itself, the breaking of the wall isn’t structured well enough to have the same effect as experiments like Fleabag and Deadpool.

There’s also the matter of overpopulating a narrative. Christie’s stories do rely on this overpopulation, the chaos that rises from one too many motives and shady characters but here, most of the characterisation relegates some of the interesting, zany characters to the sidelines. The main suspect (or scapegoat?) is Jimmy Nautiyal (Vivaan Shah).