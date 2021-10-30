Review | 'Call My Agent: Bollywood' Is Dull and Disappointing

Call My Agent: Bollywood is Netflix India’s latest attempt at making something edgy, something new and something entertaining yet real. This sweet spot between the “real” and the masala, is what Netflix India’s attempts usually aim for, whether its with the good old Sacred Games or acquiring shows like Kota Factory and Little things and even attempting many long forgotten pieces like Chopsticks and Typewriter. Call My Agent: Bollywood is no new feat and is based on another one of Netflix’s own broadcasted shows, the French Dix Pour Cent and while the show carries a similar level of production and even storyline, Call My Agent: Bollywood is a more watered down, clean, PG13 version of the original, lacking its originality, grip and even masala.

The direction of the show is obvious and very conscious, the camera moving around, following characters in and out of rooms, spaces and more, jumping to the beat of the characters manic existence, attempting to recreate the chaotic energy of a big, fancy, talent management office. In places it has that typical The Office type documentary style energy but remains out of the mock documentary genre, as there is no fourth wall breaking and no acknowledgement of the fact that this, in fact, is fiction. The direction is stylised and would have worked if the script itself had the kind of chaotic substance to offer, which it does not.

The self referential tone and honest critique of “Bollywood” or the film industry, any for that matter, is quite a half hearted. For the starstruck common man, a glimpse into the somewhat ruthless life behind the camera, could have been refreshing and engaging if it had the honest insight of shows like Made In Heaven, but it does not.