‘Bridgerton’ S2 Review: The Sharma Sisters Make Their Debut Worthwhile

Dearest gentle reader, Lady Whistledown is back, for her second season, spilling secrets, causing the faintest of scandals and waving her reputation-ruining/building quill all over London’s Grosvenor’s Square. The second season of Netflix’s Bridgerton premiered on Friday, 25 March and with it returned most of our beloved Lords, Ladies and most importantly, the Viscounts. Or rather, a Viscount.

Distinguished members of the Ton are back in all their lavish glory, decked out in Georgian-era gowns and bathed in their family colours, scheming and crafting situations to bring a pair together if only to keep themselves entertained during the insipid London season.