Review: ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Is Kept Afloat by Vidya Balan & Madhuri Dixit

Most of the actually funny bits come from slapstick humour owing to the cast’s ability to translate physical humour into an actual punchline.

Rooh baba is taken to Raktaghat by a princess (Triptii Dimri as Meera) and her uncle; both are tight-lipped about his actual mission but the promise of money is too enticing for him to decline. As is the Bhool Bhulaiyaa staple, ‘punar janam’ (reincarnation) becomes the primary plot line. Ruhan learns that the ancestors of the royal family have moved into the stable and don’t have a penny to their name – the solution to their problems is a sprawling haveli that's haunted by a witch ‘Manjulika’.

As one ornate door after another is opened, much to the local priest's disapproval, new characters enter the story – most notably, Mallika (Vidya Balan) who shows up to restore the haveli and Mandira (Madhuri Dixit), a potential buyer.

And since this is a story of reincarnation (and anybody who doesn't know that Balan is Manjulika is living under a rock), we get a brief look into Mallika and Mandira’s centuries-old ‘rivalry’. From the second Balan enters the screen to her last scene, she spends every second proving why Bhool Bhulaiyaa should rightfully have been Manjulika’s franchise. She is striking and memorable and every bit as arresting as she was in the Priyadarshan-directorial.