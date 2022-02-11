Review: 'Badhaai Do' Has Solid Performances, But Seems Overeager to Impress

As for the lead, Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao are solid performers and play their parts with the flair of consummate actors. Rao, in particular, with his vacant impassive expression makes you realise how stifled he feels in a police uniform, all the while yearning to own his truth openly. Bhumi’s aching grief as she looks for support from her father in a crucial scene is delicately and sensitively done. These are moments when Badhaai Do shines, when it tells the story for what it is and not “perform” it due to its eagerness to give a message and deliver a PSA.

Our Rating: 3 Quints out of 5