Bhumi on Playing a Queer Character in 'Badhaai Do'

In a conversation with Bhumi Pednekar on the release of Badhaai Do, she talks about how releasing it on Netflix has been a double success for the team among other things.

Bhumi says that while preparing for the role she realised that the journey as a queer person is very lonely and how her friends from the community have been brave enough to fight against all odds.

On sharing the screen for the first time with Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi talks about what her relationship with Raj was on and off sets. Speaking about her most difficult scene of her career, she says it was when her character was in conversation with the father after the family gets to know about their daughter's love interest.

"Feedback from the community has been overwhelming," says Bhumi. She shares the response of a viral video, where a person from the LGBTQ+ community shuns some homophobic people in a theatre where the movie was being showcased.