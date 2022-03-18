‘Bachchhan Paandey’ Review: Dare to Sit Through This Deranged, Unfunny Madness

There is a film within a film here. Kriti Sanon plays Myra who wants to direct her own movie. Fuelled by insults heaped on her by her film’s director and producer along with encouragement from her father to "go for it", she decides to wait no more.

Some quick rounds of discussions lead her to the menacing one-eyed gangster Bachchhan Paandey of Baagwa. Too scared to approach him directly she camps with her friend Vishu (Arshad Warsi). They spy, snoop, sneak a peek and poke to get some information on the man who has a glass eye, kills like a maniac and has a crazy appetite for gore.