Review: '14 Phere' Can Be Watched but It's Difficult to Care About

It’s an old, often repeated, Hindi film trope where two consenting adults want to get married but can’t because someone bellows “Yeh shaadi nahi ho sakti!”

Parental consent, societal acceptance, an elaborate barati dance and ‘agni ke saath phere’ are then actively sought, and the denouement is a happy song and a ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ type family picture unless, of course, they are star-crossed lovers! That doesn’t end well for anyone.