Lady Gaga Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted at Age 19

Pop star Lady Gaga has shared her experience of becoming pregnant at the age of 19 after surviving sexual assault.
Speaking at the first episode of the new Apple TV+ docu-series "The Me You Can't See," co-created by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, Gaga spoke of her past trauma and how she was diagnosed with PTSD years later.
Talking about becoming pregnant and being abandoned after it, she said, "First, I felt full-on pain, then I went numb. Then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after. And I realized it was the same pain I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on the corner, at my parents' house, because I was vomiting, and sick. Because I'd been being abused, I was locked away in a studio for months."
Gaga has decided not to name her abuser. "I understand this #Metoo movement, I understand that some others feel really comfortable with this, and I do not, I do not ever want to face that person again," she said.
Gaga is now 35, and talks about her own healing process, which involves sharing her experience and not "locking it away".
She shares that recovery is a slow process. "Even if I have six brilliant months, all it takes is getting triggered once to feel bad. And when I say feel bad, I mean want to cut, think about dying, wondering if I'm ever gonna do it."
