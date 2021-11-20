‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gets Release Date

Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles will release on Baisakhi, 14 April 2022. The film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.
The new release date was announced today, along with a new poster featuring the leading actors. The film also stars Naga Chaitanya. Check out the poster here:
Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom 18 Studios, the film is directed by Advait Chandan. The critical acclaim surrounding Forrest Gump has created a lot of buzz around this film too.
