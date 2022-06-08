Johnny Depp Celebrates Lawsuit Win, Books Entire Indian Restaurant on UK Tour

Johnny Depp took over a 300-seat Indian restaurant called Varanasi in Birmingham with his entourage on Sunday, 5 June, to celebrate his win in the defamation lawsuit battle which raged between him and former wife, Amber Heard, according to a news report by Insider.

During the Sunday dinner, the actor ordered champagne and cocktails, and tipped generously, the report added.

Depp was in the UK on tour with Jeff Beck, a British rock guitarist, who also accompanied him to the dinner along with 20 members of their entourage, according to TMZ.

The Indian restaurant took to its official Instagram account to share pictures of Depp interacting with the staff and chatting with his party. Both Depp and Beck and performed in Birmingham on Monday night.