Ajeeb Aadmi Tha Woh: Javed Akhtar Pays Tribute to Kaifi Azmi

Kaifi Azmi was not only an iconic poet, but also a rebel with a cause. On his birth anniversary (14 January) every year, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, along with their family and friends, hold a mushaira in memory of the great legend. One of the years, Javed saab dedicated his poem Ajeeb Aadmi Tha Woh to Kaifi Azmi’s ideology and brilliance, that lives on through his words.