Jane Campion Wins Best Director, Third Woman in Oscars' 94-Year History To Do So

Jane Campion, the director of The Power of Dog, won the Oscar for Best Director at the 94th Academy Awards on Monday, 28 March.

This is her second Oscar win, having taken the best original screenplay award in 1994 for The Piano. While she was nominated for Best Director for the same film, the award went to Steven Spielberg for Schindler's List.

Campion is only the third woman to win the award, after Chloe Zhao in 2021 and Kathryn Bigelow in 2010.