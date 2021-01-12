Vijay's 'Master' Scenes Leaked Online; Dir Asks Fans Not to Share

The much-awaited Vijay Sethupathi and Vijay-starrer Master is all set to hit the theatres on 13 January. But just before the film's release, certain scenes have been leaked online. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter on Monday, 11 January, to request fans not to circulate those scenes.

“Dear all, it’s been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you’ll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don’t share it. Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours", Kanagaraj tweeted.