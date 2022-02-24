The First Review of Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' Is From the Actor Himself

Ajith in Valimai.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
In the last 2 years, if there was one universal question that actor Ajith’s fans spiralled across Cricket stadiums to Twitter spaces, it was “ When will we get the Valimai update?”. Somehow, they thought it was not just producer Boney Kapoor and team that's answerable for Valimai's release but the whole universe.
The most anticipated action thriller Valimai is directed by H Vinoth, starring actor Ajith Kumar , Karthikeya Gummakonda and Huma Qureshi. Though the movie is the cynosure of OTT platforms, the makers believe that it is tailor made for theatrical experience and hence are all set for a theatrical release on 24 February 2022 in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.
Would you believe that prior to its release Valimai's review is already out? No, not from the film critics or Ajith’s fanatics. It is from the ultimate star himself. During an interview with a regional media house, the film’s director H Vinoth opened about Ajith’s reaction to the completed movie revealing that the actor thoroughly enjoyed the movie and was proud of his work.
Valimai revolves around the police officer played by Ajith who is transferred to Chennai from Madurai and his case involving an outlaw biker gang. Kartikeya Gummakonda will be locking horns with Ajith in the action thriller. One of the key highlights of this cop drama is the mother song which has a staggering 13 million views on Sony Music South’s YouTube channel even before the movie’s release. The song is composed by the inimitable Yuvan Shankar raja , penned by director turned lyricist Vignesh Shivan and is crooned by the sensational Sid Sriram.
During a pre-release event in Bangalore, the director of the film grabbed eyeballs with his short speech in Kannada. Impressing the audience, he said (English translation),"Welcome to everyone, Valimai will have action and family scenes, and I hope you all like it".
Ajith has consistently proved that he is a bankable actor with consecutive 100 crore grossers including Nerkonda Parvai, Viswasam, Vivegam, Vedhalam and Yennai Arindhal to name a few. Similarly, director H Vinoth has had consistent commercial hits including Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, its Telugu version Khakee and Naerkonda Paarvai. With Valimai releasing in four different languages, producer Boney Kapoor has reportedly said that this movie is the beginning of pan-India release for Ajith Kumar’s movies. He has also sealed the deal with Ajith Kumar for the untitled AK 61 directed by H Vinoth again for the third time.
As far as Tamil Nadu, which is the home ground of Ajith Kumar is concerned, Valimai is releasing in over 800 screens, with shows starting as early as 4 am in the morning. Valimai will have the biggest ever release for an Indian film in Saudi Arabia covering 42 locations in that country.
It is to be noted that Valimai is the second collaboration of the director, producer and actor power trio after Nerkonda Paarvai which is the official Tamil remake of the Hindi flick Pink. With expectations sky rocketing, Valimai is gearing up to break box office records.
Post actor Vijay’s Master, due to lockdown restrictions, very few titles released in theatres and hence Valimai is expected to spur the revival of Tamil cinema by bringing back the audience to the theatres. To make up for the two-and-a-half-year delay in the release, the Valimai makers are serving a royal feast to the fans with regular promos and music videos, not missing out the chance to promote even a day prior to the movie’s release.
