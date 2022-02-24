The First Review of Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' Is From the Actor Himself

In the last 2 years, if there was one universal question that actor Ajith’s fans spiralled across Cricket stadiums to Twitter spaces, it was “ When will we get the Valimai update?”. Somehow, they thought it was not just producer Boney Kapoor and team that's answerable for Valimai's release but the whole universe.

The most anticipated action thriller Valimai is directed by H Vinoth, starring actor Ajith Kumar , Karthikeya Gummakonda and Huma Qureshi. Though the movie is the cynosure of OTT platforms, the makers believe that it is tailor made for theatrical experience and hence are all set for a theatrical release on 24 February 2022 in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Would you believe that prior to its release Valimai's review is already out? No, not from the film critics or Ajith’s fanatics. It is from the ultimate star himself. During an interview with a regional media house, the film’s director H Vinoth opened about Ajith’s reaction to the completed movie revealing that the actor thoroughly enjoyed the movie and was proud of his work.