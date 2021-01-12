Theatres in Kerala to Reopen on 13 Jan; Entertainment Tax Waived

Theatres in Kerala, which have remained shut for months due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, will be reopened on 13 January, the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce officials have said as per PTI. Tamil star Vijay's film Master will be the first movie to be released in movie halls in the state.
The decision to reopen the theatres was taken after the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce requested tax exemptions and other demands, following which the state government convened to address the KFCC’s concerns.
In a bid to help the film industry recover, the Kerala government has also announced its decision to waive entertainment tax for cinemas from January to March 2021 as well as implement a 50 percent reduction in the fixed charges on electricity during the lockdown period since March last year. It has also promised to extend the deadline for license renewals until 31 March.
"This is definitely a welcome move by the Kerala government. They have agreed to most of our demands and made it possible for theatre owners to reopen halls without incurring major losses. With regard to the professional tax, the state government cannot unilaterally decide on a waiver due to certain legal clauses," Anil Thomas, Vice President of Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce told The News Minute in response to the news.
