Jeo Baby On Making ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ and Its Success

Large portions of The Great Indian Kitchen are built on silences, there are no dialogues and all you hear is the familiar sound of kitchen work and household chores. The daily routine of the newly-wed bride is shown repeatedly to drive home the drudgery related to everyday work - the chopping, cutting, heating, cooking, grinding, cleaning, wiping is relentless and crucial to convey to the audience her building frustration. “Actually, I write an editor’s script,” explains Baby, “My screenplay contains around 200 scenes in this 1 hour 40 minutes film, that’s only because I wrote an editing screenplay. We purposefully made it like that because we wanted to get across how repetitive and endless the woman’s job is. That’s why we used lengthy shots and that’s the actual reality in the kitchen, a woman mostly is alone in the kitchen, that’s why we used that kind of a treatment in the film.”

In the film, the wife is denied her wish to take up work as a dancing teacher by her father-in-law. Much to her dismay her husband who doesn’t care either way, wants her to follow his father’s wishes. The woman’s one chance to perhaps escape the constraints of her home and kitchen even for a few hours, is taken away from her, but Baby agrees that even if she was permitted to take up a job, the responsibilities of running the kitchen would still lie squarely on her shoulders, there would be no escaping that.