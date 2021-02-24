'Thalaivi' Release Date Announced on Jayalalithaa's Birth Anniv

On J Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, the release date of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi has been announced. The film is scheduled to hit screens on 23 April this year. Kangana plays Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. The actor took to social media to share the news.
Earlier, the makers of Thalaivi shared a still from the film featuring Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami together in character as the late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa and AIADMK leader MG Ramachandran (MGR), respectively. The setting is from the time when the two politicians were popular actors. Jayalalithaa and MGR starred in several films together between 1965 and 1973, including Aayirathil Oruvan, Adimai Penn, Oli Vilakku and Kadhal Vaganam. Their last film together was Pattikaattu Ponnaiya in 1973.
Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is a biopic of late actor, politician and Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, who passed away in Chennai in December 2016.
