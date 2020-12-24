‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’ Director Naranipuzha Shanavas Passes Away

“Malayalam cinema has lost a promising filmmaker,” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, condoling the death, calling it untimely. Sharing the grief, actor Vijay Babu, who is also the producer of Sufiyum Sujatayum took to Facebook stating, “He left leaving memories for a lifetime and the stories that he told me..Our Sufi..We tried our best for u Shaanu..love u lots.”



Aditi Rao Hydari, one of the lead actors in Sufiyum Sujatayum, also condoled Shanavas’s death, calling it a demise that was ‘too soon’. “As kind and sensitive as his stories...Rest in Peace Shanavas sir. I Hope your Sufi soul finds a place as beautiful as the one you created for us in Sufiyum Sujatayum. Gone too soon. My prayers and condolences to the family,” she wrote on Facebook.



Actors Jayasurya and Siddique, who played key roles in Sufiyum Sujatayum, also condoled the death of the director, sharing images from the shooting set of the film.