'Pattarude Mutton Curry' Title Changed After Brahmins Protest

In the letter, the Association claims that the term 'Pattar' is a foul or derogatory way of addressing Brahmins. The letter also argues that the title mentioning 'mutton curry' is a deliberate attempt to insult the community.

“The fact that Brahmins are vegetarians is also known to all. Thus the usage of the word ‘Pattars’ and ‘Mutton Curry’ is intended to insult the Brahmins,” reads the letter signed by Karimpuzha Raman, State President of the Kerala Brahmana Sabha.

Following the controversy, the makers seem to have changed the title, as the revised one (Mutton Curry) appears on the YouTube premier link. Directed by Arjun Babu, the short is supposed to premiere on 20 March.

“We also want the film to be reviewed to check if it is insulting or offensive to the community. If so, we will also call for changes in the story,” the State President told The News Minute.

A response from Arjun Babu is awaited.