'Sandesham': 30 Years of Sathyan Anthikad's Satire on Family and Politics

The protagonists – Sreenivasan (who also scripted the film) represents the Left and his younger sibling played by Jayaram typifies Congress, two major political forces in the state even today. It isn’t uncommon to come across siblings (and other members of a family) being vocal supporters of rival political fronts in Kerala and, Sandesham captures it perfectly. The film opens with a just-retired Thilakan returning to his home state after 30 years in Tamil Nadu. He quickly realises how his professionally qualified sons waste all their time on political activism as lower-level functionaries of rival parties without earning a livelihood on their own. While Thilakan imagines that his sons would eventually make their mark as politicians, things only take a downward spiral.

Even as Sandesham is hailed as a classic for its highbrow satire and continued relevance, there is a contrarian opinion that the film runs down politics altogether. While there may be some merit that the Sandesham (message) of the film is to prioritise family over society, it only reinforces the Gandhian maxim that ‘work is worship’. Today, in an age when politics has become synonymous with corruption, the message is much more striking, as it is important to not make politics one’s source of livelihood. Although sections of the Left contend that Sandesham promotes an ‘apolitical’ worldview, there is absolutely no merit to that argument.