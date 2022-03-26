RRR Box Office: Overtakes 'Baahubali 2' to Become India’s Biggest-Ever Opener

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR broke the filmmaker’s earlier record for the biggest first-day opening which he had set with Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh has raked in Rs 223 crore worldwide on the first day of release with Rs 156 crore coming from India, Rs 42 crore from Canada and US and other overseas locations contributing Rs 25 crore.

“'RRR' SMASHES ALL RECORDS ON DAY 1... OVERTAKES 'BAAHUBALI 2'... 'RRR' IS NOW NO. 1 OPENER OF INDIAN CINEMA... WORLDWIDE Day 1 biz [Gross BOC]: ₹ 223 cr SS RAJAMOULI IS COMPETING WITH HIMSELF... #RRR OFFICIAL POSTER..” Taran Adarsh tweeted along with a poster for RRR featuring the lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.