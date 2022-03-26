RRR Box Office: Overtakes 'Baahubali 2' to Become India’s Biggest-Ever Opener

Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR makes Rs 223 crore worldwide.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR broke the filmmaker’s earlier record for the biggest first-day opening which he had set with Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh has raked in Rs 223 crore worldwide on the first day of release with Rs 156 crore coming from India, Rs 42 crore from Canada and US and other overseas locations contributing Rs 25 crore.
“'RRR' SMASHES ALL RECORDS ON DAY 1... OVERTAKES 'BAAHUBALI 2'... 'RRR' IS NOW NO. 1 OPENER OF INDIAN CINEMA... WORLDWIDE Day 1 biz [Gross BOC]: ₹ 223 cr SS RAJAMOULI IS COMPETING WITH HIMSELF... #RRR OFFICIAL POSTER..” Taran Adarsh tweeted along with a poster for RRR featuring the lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.
Taran also shared a breakdown of the box office earnings. He shared that RRR earned Rs 75 crore in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 27.5 crore in the Nizam region, Rs 25 crore in North India, and Rs 14.5 crore in Karnataka. To compare, Baahubali 2 had made Rs 217 crore worldwide on its opening day.
“‘RRR’ OPENS TO RECORD NUMBERS IN AUS, NZ… #RRR OVERTAKES #TheBatman in #Australia, claiming the No 1 spot on Fri… #NZ is SOLID too… #Australia: A$ 702,560 [₹ 4.03 cr] #NZ: NZ$ 69,741 [₹ 37.07 lacs] #USA: Crosses $ 5 million [Thu previews + Fri, still counting],” Taran Adarsh shared in a separate tweet.
Deadline reported that RRR has grossed $ 4.5 million (approx Rs 34.3 crore) in USA, quoting figures from distributor Sarigami Cinemas and the film is projected to earn $ 12-15 million over the weekend.
RRR star Jr NTR had shared a message for his fans on social media after the film’s release thanking them for the love and appreciation. “Thank You, each and every one, for your unwavering love. Your love, admiration and support is what keeps me going... Enjoy the visual spectacle that is #RRRMovie,” he tweeted.
RRR is a Telugu film directed by SS Rajamouli who co-wrote the film with KV Vijayendra Prasad. The film is a fictional story about the Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) who faced the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. The film is being appreciated by critics and audiences across the world.
