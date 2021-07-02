Makers Confirm Release Date for Rajinikanth Starrer Annaatthe

Poster for Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @sunpictures)
The makers of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe have announced that the film will release in cinemas, as planned. At a time when most films are choosing OTT releases, this is good news for Rajinikanth fans. The production house Sun Pictures tweeted through their official handle, "#AnnaattheDeepavali ku ready ah?! (sic).”
Annaatthe is scheduled for a theatrical release on 4 November for Deepavali. It boasts of an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Prakash Raj, Jackie Shroff , Khushboo, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, and Meena.
Annaatthe is directed by Siva aka Sivakumar Jayakumar, famous for his Tamil directorial Siruthai. The film is positioned as a rural drama with composer D Imman working on the soundtrack of the film.
