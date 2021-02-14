Radhe Shyam Teaser Gives a Glimpse of Prabhas, Pooja's Love Story

Shooting of the film came to a halt in March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It resumed in December, with Pooja Hegde recently wrapping her portions.

Apart from Prabhas and Pooja, the film also stars Satyaraj, Bhagyashree, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Jagapati Babu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Bheena Benarji, Murli Sharma, Shasha Chettri, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar and Satyan.

The original Telugu movie will release in theatres this year in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.