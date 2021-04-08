Pushpa Teaser: Allu Arjun Sports Unusual Avatar in Action Thriller

Allu Arjun in a still from 'Pushpa'
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The makers of Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa released the film's teaser ahead of his birthday. The teaser opens to Arjun's character Pushpa Raj running in a forest with his hands tied and his head covered with cloth. A fight sequence with some goons, while still tied up, follows the introduction. This avatar is unlike any the 'Stylish Star' has earlier portrayed on screen.
Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa is an action thriller situated against the backdrop of the Seshachalam forest in Tirumala.
Talking to Variety, director Sukumar revealed that Pushpa follows the story of a coolie-turned-smuggler, adding that, “It is an engaging and gripping story about the lives of those interwoven with the illegal trade. It’s a powerful, authentic and compelling story with fascinating characters that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats."
The film's lead Arjun also spoke to the publication and said that the film was the 'first of its kind'. "No film has been made on red sandal smuggling as yet. It has a very unique and international appeal which is set in a very rooted story," he said.
Co-star Rashmika quoted the teaser on Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday in advance to our Pushpa Raj @alluarjun. You are an absolute fire on screen."
Film director Sreenu Vaitla wished 'icon star' Arjun on his birthday with his avatar in the film, "The passion, commitment and love which you hold in your heart for cinema has made you an icon star. May you continue to be an inspiration always. Very intriguing teaser of #Pushpa .Happy birthday icon star @alluarjun."
Actor Ravi Teja wished for 'happiness and success' for Arjun, and tweeted, "Happy birthday @alluarjun ! Wishing you all the good luck, happiness and success. #Pushpa teaser looks intense. Looking forward."
Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Prakash Raj in key roles.
Published: 08 Apr 2021,01:25 PM IST