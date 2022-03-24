'Pada' Echoes Kerala’s Maligned History of ‘Othering’ Its Tribal Populace

This is where Kamal KM’s second directorial cements its place as a refreshing change. Perhaps for the first time Ayyankali and Dr Ambedkar’s names have appeared politically correctly in the commercial Malayalam cinema space. Pada comes out at the right time as an antidote to Malayalam cinema and the audience’s obsession with fictionalising real-life incidents in a voyeuristic and gratuitous manner, while excluding the oppressed. The film not only sets a rather high benchmark in terms of its political grammar (in Malayalam cinema), but also shows how a film should inject powerful after-thoughts in its unbothered, apathetic target audience.

Writer-director Kamal KM, a postgraduate in Journalism from Kerala Press Academy, also an alumnus of Film and Television Institute of India, hails from Kochi. His feature debut I.D. shed light on the dehumanised and un-acknowledged existence of migrant labourers in metropolitan cities.

The timing of Pada couldn’t be more perfect to show how executives and legislatures term after term turned their backs at the dissenting voices of the tribal populace. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the 'kidnap' attempt by Ayyankali pada. It is also not accidental that 19th February 2022 clocked 19 years since the Muthanga agitation that killed five (4 tribals) in a police firing led by the Indian National Congress led government. Unlike the very “good state-bad individual” clichéd narrative, Pada shows a violent brahminical state serving savarna interests and asks fundamental questions about democracy, minority rights and adherence to constitutional values. All this while questioning what happens to the development schemes and money. Hence, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Pada hasn’t received much of an encouraging reception from the political voices of the incumbent government or the opposition unlike say the recent Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim.

It is also quite unfortunate for a film this important and critically acclaimed to have a dismal performance at the box-office. If anything, this says a lot about Malayalees’ lack of caste-consciousness. Keralites’ are not just caste-blind and ignorant but also indifferent to the extent that they flush a utopian image of caste-less Kerala, which is far from reality. Ironically and quite obviously enough we’ve had films with gratuitous violence that take away the dignity of the oppressed under the pretence of “social commentary” being well received by the same audience. However, much to the elan of the makers, Pada has found a vocal admirer in filmmaker Pa Ranjith, one of the most influential Dalit voices of Indian cinema.

Pada may receive good reviews from the general public both for its cinematic brilliance and as well as its method of engagement with the incident that it talks about, but one has to discuss the choice of the real-life event that it has chosen to talk about from the vast history of revolutionary Adivasi resistances that Kerala has witnessed. And indeed it is the Adivasi voice that is completely missing from the discussions and reviews about the movie.