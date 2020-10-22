Jr NTR as Freedom Fighter Komaram Bheem in New ‘RRR’ Teaser

The teaser has been released on the 119th birth anniversary of Komaram Bheem.

On Thursday, Bahubali director S S Rajmouli unveiled a new teaser for his upcoming film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram or RRR. The teaser introduces Jr NTR as the Telugu tribal leader and freedom fighter Komaram Bheem.

The 1 minute 30 seconds long teaser talks about as well as shows the mighty strength of Bheem. He can be seen performing stunts, fightin with courage and determination. The teaser has been released on the 119th birth anniversary of Komaram Bheem.

In March, the motion poster of RRR was released. The clip showed Ram Charan, sporting a moustache and playing the character of Alluri Seetaramaraju, breaking a sweat and performing stunts. His introduction was given by Jr NTR.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is a period drama that narrates a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada along with several other languages.

RRR stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. Set in the 1920s in pre-independent India, RRR is based on a few years in the lives of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will play Alluri Sitharama Raju.