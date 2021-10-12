'A'hr (Kayattam)': Analysing the Male Gaze in Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's Films

The actress, who also serves as a co-producer of the project, looks completely at ease in the rough terrains enduring the inclement weather. Also, the pristine wilderness of the Himalayas has been captured so beautifully that it came as a surprise to know that the entire film was shot completely on an iPhone XS Max. Cinematographer Chandru Selvaraj used a video camera stabiliser cage filmmaking rig for steady images. Sanal, who also dons the hat of the sound designer for the film, uses the stimulating natural sounds of water gushing over rocks and raindrops gently pouring down to create a riveting soundscape.

With an unconventional narrative and experimental filmmaking approach, it isn't surprising that A'hr (Kayattam) won the first 'Disruptor in Cinema' award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, recently. Despite having a huge star, it is heartening to see Sanal not compromising on his vision of making a trippy film with psychedelic visuals and an abstract ending that defies the norms of commercial cinema. The film is expected to get a theatrical or OTT release soon. Currently, Sanal is working on new scripts and the post production of Vazhakku (Quarrel). The upcoming film explores once again the theme of an individual and his interactions with the world.

(Arun A.K. writes on films and contributes to several publications. He tweets at @arunusual.)