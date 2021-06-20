Gandhi Documentary Ahimsa Wins Top Honour at NY Film Festival

Talking about the need for a documentary like this, Sharma had earlier told reporters, "He believed that the beauty of India lies in that inclusiveness... We are seeing today this fabric of inclusiveness being frayed by sense of bigotry. We are watching the same thing happen in America, Europe, we're watching democracies turn into tyranny," as reported by PTI.

Producer Anant Singh said, “Whilst Gandhi has a global legacy, South Africa has a special connection with the Gandhi narrative as it was here, in South Africa, that he became sensitised to issues of human rights and equality."

The film features several scholars and historians who recount the impact Mahatma Gandhi and his philosophy had on the world. Gandhi's granddaughter Ela Gandhi and grandsons Arun and Rajmohan Gandhi also appear.

AR Rahman's song 'Ahimsa' by U2 and Rahman features in the film's soundtrack. The lyrics are by Bono and Rahman.