Kolkata Theatres Can Operate at Full Occupancy: Mamata Banerjee

While inaugurating the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival on Friday, 8 January, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that cinema halls in the city can operate at 100 percent occupancy if COVID-19 safety guidelines are followed, as per a report by NDTV. A formal notification will reportedly be issued by Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay
Banerjee's decision comes a day after the Home Ministry directed the Tamil Nadu government to cancel a similar order. In a letter to the TN government, the Centre stated that increasing the capacity of cinema/theaters/ multiplexes from the existing 50% to 100% is a "dilution of the MHA order". On Friday, the state withdrew its decision.
The NDTV report states that the Bengal Chief Minister's decision to act in contradiction to the Centre's rules will likely become another battleground between the Trinamool and the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls.
