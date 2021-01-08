Kolkata Theatres Can Operate at Full Occupancy: Mamata Banerjee

While inaugurating the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival on Friday, 8 January, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that cinema halls in the city can operate at 100 percent occupancy if COVID-19 safety guidelines are followed, as per a report by NDTV. A formal notification will reportedly be issued by Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay

Banerjee's decision comes a day after the Home Ministry directed the Tamil Nadu government to cancel a similar order. In a letter to the TN government, the Centre stated that increasing the capacity of cinema/theaters/ multiplexes from the existing 50% to 100% is a "dilution of the MHA order". On Friday, the state withdrew its decision.