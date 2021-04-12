Khiladi Teaser: Action-Thriller Features Ravi Teja in Dual Avatar

The teaser for Khiladi featuring Ravi Teja dropped today. Opening with a shot of a dockyard followed by a dark jailhouse, the teaser doesn't reveal much except glimpses of Ravi Teja in his two avatars. Fast-paced shots in the intense trailer shift from Ravi as a criminal to him in stylish clothes, hinting at a double role. The only dialogue in the video is spoken by the lead at the end, "If you play smart and don’t get your emotions involved, you are unstoppable."

He shared the teaser on his Twitter and wrote, "Here it is... Hope you like it!! #KhiladiTeaser."