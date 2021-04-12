Khiladi Teaser: Action-Thriller Features Ravi Teja in Dual Avatar

Ravi Teja in 'Khiladi'
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The teaser for Khiladi featuring Ravi Teja dropped today. Opening with a shot of a dockyard followed by a dark jailhouse, the teaser doesn't reveal much except glimpses of Ravi Teja in his two avatars. Fast-paced shots in the intense trailer shift from Ravi as a criminal to him in stylish clothes, hinting at a double role. The only dialogue in the video is spoken by the lead at the end, "If you play smart and don’t get your emotions involved, you are unstoppable."
He shared the teaser on his Twitter and wrote, "Here it is... Hope you like it!! #KhiladiTeaser."
The Ramesh Varma directorial is a Telugu action-thriller which also stars Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nivetha Pethuraj. Its scheduled to release on 28 May.
He'd earlier shared his two distinct looks from the film on his social media.
Ravi was recently seen in Gopichand Malineni's Krack, for which he received a lot of praise. Fellow actor Ram Charan also tweeted his appreciation. "Enjoyed #Krack a lot! My fav @RaviTeja_offl garu in top form! @shrutihaasan was at her best. @thondankani & @varusarath5 pulled off their characters with ease. @MusicThaman 's BG score held the movie very well! Your execution is top-notch @megopichand . Congrats to the entire team," he wrote.
