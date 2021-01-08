'KGF: Chapter 2' Teaser: Yash Ruthlessly Guns Down His Enemies

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 have released a teaser for the film on the eve of actor Yash's birthday. The Kannada star will reprise the role of Rocky in the film, a sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 which released in 2018.

The two-minute-long clip hints that in this instalment, Yash's character Rocky will fight tooth and nail to defend his hard-won turf from his enemies. A voiceover can be heard saying: "History tells us that powerful people come from powerful places. History was wrong. Powerful people make places powerful."