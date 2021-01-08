'KGF: Chapter 2' Teaser: Yash Ruthlessly Guns Down His Enemies

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 have released a teaser for the film on the eve of actor Yash's birthday. The Kannada star will reprise the role of Rocky in the film, a sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 which released in 2018.
The two-minute-long clip hints that in this instalment, Yash's character Rocky will fight tooth and nail to defend his hard-won turf from his enemies. A voiceover can be heard saying: "History tells us that powerful people come from powerful places. History was wrong. Powerful people make places powerful."
We see glimpses of actors Raveena Tandon, who reportedly plays a political leader, and Sanjay Dutt, who essays the antagonist Adheera in the film. The clip ends with Rocky raining down bullets on his enemies with a machine gun followed by what appears to be a flashback from the first film where he promises his mother he will do whatever it takes to escape poverty.
KGF: Chapter 1 followed Rocky's journey from an impoverished childhood to ruthless ruler of the Kolar gold fields. The teaser was originally scheduled to be released on 8 January but was shared a few hours earlier after it was leaked online.
KGF: Chapter 2 has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kirgandur. It stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.
