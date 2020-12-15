Kerala Actor Assault: SC Rejects Plea to Change Trial Court Judge

SPP Suresan had also moved the court stating that the trial court made grave remarks against the prosecution. According to sources, these allegations were raised in the HC and the Supreme Court in the state government's plea.

Meanwhile, as per sources, the trial court has yet not considered the petition moved by the prosecution to cancel bail of accused actor Dileep on grounds that he violated bail order. This despite two prosecution witnesses coming out stating that they were threatened to change statements. Sources told TNM that a prosecution witness even filed a complaint before the trial court pertaining to the alleged threat by the accused.

Sources said that evidence submitted by survivor as well as actor Manju Warrier, who is the former wife of Dileep, was not recorded by the trial court despite the prosecution's demand, on the grounds that it was hearsay evidence.

(This article has been published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)