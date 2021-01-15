Karnataka Health Dept Objects to Smoking Scene in 'KGF 2' Teaser

The Karnataka Health Department and State Anti-Tobacco Cell have raised objections to actor Yash lighting a cigarette in the teaser of KGF 2, which was released recently, as per a report by The Indian Express.

As per the report, officials from the Anti-Tobacco Cell have said that the scenes showing the actor smoking are a violation of Section 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) 2003. The bodies have requested for the teaser to be deleted from online platforms.