Karnataka Health Dept Objects to Smoking Scene in 'KGF 2' Teaser

The Karnataka Health Department and State Anti-Tobacco Cell have raised objections to actor Yash lighting a cigarette in the teaser of KGF 2, which was released recently, as per a report by The Indian Express.
As per the report, officials from the Anti-Tobacco Cell have said that the scenes showing the actor smoking are a violation of Section 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) 2003. The bodies have requested for the teaser to be deleted from online platforms.
On the other hand, the Karnataka Health Department has also reportedly appealed to Yash, who plays the protagonist in KGF 2, to remove the scenes from the teaser and film. One of the scenes shows Yash blowing jeeps with a machine gun and then using the barrel to light a cigarette.
Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar told The Indian Express, "I admire Yash for all the social work that he does. The Health Department has appealed to him to remove the scene. However, it's not a notice. There are many youngsters in his fan club, and this is applicable to all movies".
A letter has also been sent to the film’s director Prashant Neel, actor Yash, and producer Vijay Kiragandur. It mentions that it is mandatory to have the disclaimer, 'Smoking is injurious to health'. But the teaser does not feature the warning.
KGF: Chapter 1 followed Rocky aka Yash's journey from an impoverished childhood to ruthless ruler of the Kolar gold fields. In KGF 2, Yash will reprise the role of Rocky.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 15 Jan 2021,11:16 AM IST