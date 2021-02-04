Karnataka Govt Allows 100% Seating in Theatres for Four Weeks

The Karnataka government has decided to allow 100 percent occupancy in cinema halls, including movie theatres in malls for four weeks beginning Friday, 5 February. The move is a reversal from the government’s earlier decision to allow 50 percent occupancy of theatres across the state until 28 February 28.
Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday evening, Health Minister K Sudhakar stated that further guidelines would be released on Thursday, and the public should carefully check the rules and adhere to them.
The Union government on Saturday issued a new Standard Operating Procedure that allows theatres and multiplexes to function at full seating capacity from 1 February. This includes physical distancing in common areas, use of face covers or masks and entry to only asymptomatic individuals.
“We were given four weeks' time and it is a lesson for us as an industry to see how we can cope with this. Sanitisation, use of masks, maintaining temperature should be looked into, and in four weeks we hope to have complete solvation of the issues,” said actor Shivrajkumar.
Actors including Dhruva Sarja, whose film Pogaru is releasing on February 19, Shivarajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar and Dhananjaya took part in the protest.
Producers had previously told TNM that they were upset over the state’s decision to maintain 50% capacity, after the Union government had given its go-ahead for full seating capacity.
Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had issued an order allowing 100% seating capacity for theatres. However, the state government ultimately reversed the decision due to criticism from doctors and healthcare workers over fear of the spread of COVID-19.
