Karnataka Govt Allows 100% Seating in Theatres for Four Weeks

The Karnataka government has decided to allow 100 percent occupancy in cinema halls, including movie theatres in malls for four weeks beginning Friday, 5 February. The move is a reversal from the government’s earlier decision to allow 50 percent occupancy of theatres across the state until 28 February 28.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday evening, Health Minister K Sudhakar stated that further guidelines would be released on Thursday, and the public should carefully check the rules and adhere to them.