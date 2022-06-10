Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Sent to 4-Day Police Custody in Old Arms Act Case

Bishnoi’s lawyer, Vishal Chopra told ANI that the case pertains to a disclosure statement given by a co-accused in the same case where Bishnoi allegedly supplied weapons.

Meanwhile, a Pune Rural Police team arrived in Delhi to interrogate Bishnoi regarding the whereabouts of Santosh Jhadav, who is absconding and has a murder case registered against him in Pune district. Jhadav is also a suspect in the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.