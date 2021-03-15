First Look of Alia Bhatt as Sita From Rajamouli's 'RRR' Unveiled

RRR is a period drama that narrates a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada along with several other languages.

RRR stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will play Alluri Seetharamaraju.