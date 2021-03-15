First Look of Alia Bhatt as Sita From Rajamouli's 'RRR' Unveiled

Alia Bhatt as Sita in RRR.|
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
On Alia Bhatt's birthday, her first look as Sita from SS Rajamouli's RRR has been unveiled. RRR is all set to hit theatres on 13 October. Alia took to Twitter to share the look. She can be seen wearing a green saree and traditional jewellery.
Sharing Alia's look Rajamouli tweeted, "Strong-willed and resolvent SITA's wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @alia08 as Sita to you all:)".
On Sunday, Alia took to social media to share the news. She also teased her look from the film. Alia can be seen sitting in a temple.
RRR is a period drama that narrates a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada along with several other languages.
RRR stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will play Alluri Seetharamaraju.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 15 Mar 2021,11:31 AM IST