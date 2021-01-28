Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan To Share Screen Space in 'Acharya'

Acharya is being directed by Koratala Siva and jointly produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the banners Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. The film will also star Kajal Aggarwal and feature music by Mani Sharma. Acharya is reportedly about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over the misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Speaking about the collaboration with his father, Ram Charan said in a statement, "It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen."

"I couldn't have imagined anyone else playing Sidha in Acharya. This is perfect casting for the role and the project," said director Koratala Siva.

The teaser for Acharya will be released on 29 January and the film is expected to hit screens in the summer.