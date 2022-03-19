Bhavana's First Public Appearance at 26th IFFK Receives Thunderous Applause

Bhavana who lit the inaugural lamp at the event later said, "Very happy to take part in this 26th edition of IFFK. Thanks to Bina Paul and director Ranjith for having me. My best wishes to everyone who makes and enjoys good cinema and those who fight all odds like Lisa."

Kurdish filmmaker Lisa Calan, who lost both legs in an ISIS bomb attack, was honored with the Spirit of Cinema award, newly instituted at this edition. She said, "I came a long way to come here. My story is also long. But I can see we have the same story. I have a good feeling because of your high energy. Thank you. I am so excited. All I've wanted to do is make films. In 2015 I lost my legs in an ISIS bomb attack. I survived it but had to suspend my cinema work. It took me several years to start working again. But now I am fully recovered and full of energy. We (Kurdish women) stand against patriarchy and every kind of gender violence. The resistance of kurdish women against ISIS has inspired the whole world. I greet you on behalf of all Kurdish women."

CM Pinarayi congratulated Lisa for surviving and fighting the reactionary forces.