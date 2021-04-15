Kaushik Ganguly's Lokkhi Chhele To Be Screened at RapidLion 2021

Speaking about his film, director Kaushik Ganguly said in a statement, "Lokkhi Chele presents a deeper insight into the beliefs and ideologies of the society, which is a reflection of human behaviour across the globe. While we eagerly await its release in India, I am glad that the story is making its way to an international audience."

After making his directorial debut with the 2004 release Waarish, Kaushik won several awards for his films like Shabdo, Apur Panchali, and Bishorjan.

The lead actor Ujaan Ganguly believes that the film's story in one that 'needs to be told', as he said in a statement, "It is a great blessing to be able to achieve such an honour so early in my career. 'Lokkhi Chhele' is an extremely special film, with a story that needs to be told and I am glad it is reaching a varied and wider audience with the premiere at RapidLion."

Lokkhi Chhele is a simple film which revolves around a young doctor fighting the dark side of blind religious faith, and focuses on topics of superstitions, societal beliefs, and humanity's struggle.