Zakir Khan's Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare S2 To Release on Amazon 

The second season of Zakir Khan-starrer Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 26 March. The first season of the light-hearted entertainer followed Zakir's character Ronny Pathak through comical situations after lying about being the MLA's nephew.
While he thinks he's a youth leader, he's actually just a jobless man. While the first season ended with Ronny coming face-to-face with the MLA, the second season explores a more ambitious side of Ronny and the challenges he will face on that journey, including a rival and a love triangle.
Speaking about the show, Zakir Khan said in a statement, "Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare is a story that is very close to my heart. We received an overwhelming response to the first season followed by thousands of requests from fans to bring Ronny Bhaiya back to their screens. We have worked really hard to create the second season and are back with more of Ronny’s adventures and a lot more fun and laughter."
This season, directed by Shashant Shah and produced by Only Much Louder (OML) Entertainment, also stars Sunny Hinduja, Zakir Hussain, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Venus Singh, Onima Kashyap and Alka Amin.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined