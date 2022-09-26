'You' Season 4 Teaser: Penn Badgley Is Back To Create More Havoc

Penn Badgley
(Photo: IMbD)
The highly anticipated show You is back for another season. The Netflix show brings back Joe as the stalker who creates havoc in people's lives every time he finds his new victim. Every season the character has a new personality and it seems that season will also follow a similar trajectory.
The teaser, which was released as part of Netflix’s Tudum event, showcases the new cast of the show along with some of the old characters. Moroever, this time, the first part of the show will premiere on 10 February 2023 with the second part releasing exactly a month later.
The show is based on the books of the same name by Caroline Kepnes. The show is all set to release the next season in February next year.
